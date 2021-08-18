McDONOUGH — To help when a student’s in-person learning is interrupted due to to possible exposure to COVID-19, the Henry County Schools has implemented the use of what they’re calling bridge teachers.
These virtual teachers will focus solely on core content instruction at each school level — English language arts, math, science and social studies.
Chief Learning and Performance Officer Melissa Morse said uninterrupted learning is critical for all students.
“In order to ensure that students have access to uninterrupted learning during a quarantine period, Bridge teachers will provide instruction and/or support while a child is quarantined,” said Morse. “Students being able to maintain learning is critical to their development, course success, and for our high school students, graduation and beyond.”
The program started on Monday.
Kindergarten through eighth-grade students have access to live instruction and video-recorded lessons so they can go back and review missed lessons due to being sick. High school students have access to live virtual teacher support to get help, ask questions, and stay on pace with the work provided for them by their in-person teacher.
“Student learning remains our core business in Henry County Schools, and we know that the best place for any child to learn is in one of our classrooms,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “There was a good bit of disruption in schools last year, but we have learned so many lessons on how to respond, and we were even able to keep schools open 75 percent of the year.
“We also know the reality of COVID-19 and the need for quarantine requires us to think differently, and these Bridge Teachers providing support to our students keeps learning going in spite of that interruption.”
The school district is using the ESSER III (ARPA) funding from the federal grant to support this effort.
“We want to make sure our students are learning at the highest levels, and we want to know there is a caring adult ready to step in to help keep the learning going for our students and their families,” said Davis. “Connection, stability, and routines are all items that, when achieved, can help students to flourish in their learning.”
