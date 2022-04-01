McDONOUGH — Several Henry County schools have been named AP Honor Schools by the Georgia Department of Education.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods named 239 total schools in 88 districts across the state.
“We are committed to expanding opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” Woods said. “I offer my sincere congratulations to each of this year’s AP Honor Schools, and thank each teacher, student, and school leader who worked hard to create strong AP opportunities in these Georgia schools.”
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.
The 2022 AP Honor Schools are named in eight categories, based on the results of 2021 AP courses and exams.
• 2022 AP ACCESS AND SUPPORT SCHOOLS
Schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
Academy for Advanced Studies
Dutchtown High School
Eagle’s Landing High School
Luella High School
McDonough High School
Woodland High School
• 2022 AP EXPANSION SCHOOLS
AP schools with 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2020 to May 2021 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2020.
Locust Grove High School
• 2022 AP HUMANITIES SCHOOLS
Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
Ola High School
Woodland High School
• 2022 AP HUMANITIES ACHIEVEMENT SCHOOLS
AP Humanities schools with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
Woodland High School
• 2022 AP STEM SCHOOLS
Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles)
Eagle’s Landing High School
Ola High School
Stockbridge High School
Union Grove High School
Woodland High School
• 2022 AP STEM ACHIEVEMENT SCHOOLS
AP STEM schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
Luella High School
