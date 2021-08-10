McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has increased its level of COVID-19 mitigation strategies, making masks required indoors when distancing is not possible.
The announcement came Monday during the Board of Education’s 4 p.m. study session. Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said her decision to increase the protection levels came after a meeting with county officials, the Emergency Management Center, local hospital leaders and the Department of Public Health.
She said when school started Aug. 4 the community’s health was strong.
“We felt like we were in a really good place of managing this pandemic. In seven days time we have seen an intensification of community spread causing us to slowly begin to take steps forward in layering in additional mitigation steps,” Davis said.
In addition to masks, visitors and volunteers on campus have been paused and indoor and outdoor capacity for athletic events, performances and public meetings has been reduced.
Spacing will be increased in large classroom spaces and field trips and use of indoor and outdoor facilities are paused. All large employee meetings have been moved to virtual.
The change also effected public participation at Monday’s BOE regular 7 p.m. business meeting. As part of the changes made during the 4 p.m. study session, the board’s inspiration, awards and recognition and public participation portions of the meeting were moved to virtual only. The move angered residents who signed up to speak during public comment. Many appeared to have intended to speak on the subject of masks.
Yelling from the audience forced the board into a recess per the recommendation of the board’s parliamentarian. The meeting resumed later in the evening.
Residents wishing to speak during public participation during the next meeting should email publiccomments@henry.k12.ga.us.
COVID-19 prevention guidance for schools from the CDC includes masking indoors for all students, staff and teachers while maintaining a distance of at least 3 feet regardless of vaccination status.
According to the Henry County Schools COVID-19 data tracker as of Aug. 9, 69 positives cases were reported on school campuses.That number is up from 14 cases on Aug. 2 and six cases on July 26.
The number of people in quarantine has also risen from 33 on July 26, to 76 on Aug. 2. A total of 413 individuals is in quarantine on Aug. 9.
Positive cases reported in Henry County by the Georgia Department of Public Health are also on the rise. A total of 496 positive cases have been reported for the period of July 31-Aug. 6. The previous period, July 24-30 recorded 401 positive cases.
