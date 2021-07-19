McDONOUGH — The Henry County Veterans Support Group Inc. will host a Mobile Food Fundraiser to raise money to support veterans, their surviving spouses and dependent children.

The event is scheduled for July 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Veterans House & Service Center, 32 Jonesboro St., McDonough.

Veterans Support Group has partnered with Feeding the Heroes Foundation for this event, which offers drive-through pickup of a lunch meal for a minimum donation of $8. The menu consists of grilled chicken with sides. A vegetarian meal of frittata is also available upon request when signing up for the event.

To sign up, text your name and number to 678-210-1911 or go the Veterans Support Group Inc. Facebook page.