Leaders of municipalities in Henry County are looking to take a stand against a new offer from the county to have their collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation reduced from 34% to 23%.

The county’s offer of a 77/23% split — a reduction from its initial offer of an 80/20% split — means a greater sales tax collections for Henry County residents and a severe drop in revenues, city leaders of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge argue. The city heads are expecting to take up the matter at the upcoming Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

MayorFord19.JPG

Anthony Ford

Recommended for you