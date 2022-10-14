Leaders of municipalities in Henry County are looking to take a stand against a new offer from the county to have their collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation reduced from 34% to 23%.
The county’s offer of a 77/23% split — a reduction from its initial offer of an 80/20% split — means a greater sales tax collections for Henry County residents and a severe drop in revenues, city leaders of Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge argue. The city heads are expecting to take up the matter at the upcoming Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The reduction may mean implementation of an ad valorem property tax on the order of 7 to 8 mills for residents to make up the sales tax cut, Tim Young, city manager of Locust Grove, said Wednesday.
“(This) would be required to make up the difference, as well as the increase in property taxes for all Henry County citizens for the county portion of the property tax,” Young said.
Young said the reduction in sales tax revenues could also mean a cut in services.
“The loss of $3.1 million is the equivalent of eliminating our entire Public Safety Department,” Young said. “Naturally, we would not do that outright, but there would be cuts in services and likely personnel without a full replacement of LOST with a property tax,” he added.
“Our street rights of way would not be cut that often or trash and debris pickup. These are not desirable options for anyone, but could well be likely.”
Additional tax increases may also be on the horizon for Stockbridge residents if a LOST resolution is not approved by the Dec. 31 deadline. City leaders are hoping the county will ultimately agree to the 66/34% split that has been in place for the past 10 years.
“Every 10 years the county has to negotiate a sales tax, but for some strange reason we were not able to come to some type of initial agreement,” Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford said Tuesday.
If an agreement is not met it will be a total loss for all involved, Ford said.