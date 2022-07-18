A tragic loss for a Henry County family has led to some good.
The family of Paramhans Desai, a fallen officer with the Henry County Police Department, will no longer worry about mortgage expenses. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation — formed to honor families of fallen service members — will pay the mortgage for the fallen officer’s home in full.
It is an initiative that John Huvane, a retired detective with the New York Police Department and supervisor for the Tunnel to Towers First Responder Engagement program, was passionate to fulfill after hearing the officer’s story.
Desai was responding to a domestic call on Nov. 4, 2021 when things took a deadly turn. He was shot as he was attempting to take a suspect into custody and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died days later from his injuries.
The price was one that Desai was always willing to pay, his sister Divya Desai said.
“There is always a cost to pay when you pursue a dream, a passion, and my brother was willing to pay that price to become a police officer,” she wrote in a 2021 Go Fund Me post. “He often said he wanted to die as a cop, and that’s how his journey ended.”
But even in death Desai continued to serve. The law enforcement officer, who served within the agency for 17 years, helped save the lives of 11 others as an organ donor.
Huvane said this is what made the foundation reach out to his family.
“Even after death he was serving the community,” he said Monday.
“It’s what we do at the foundation — we promise that if you are going to serve, and you leave to go out and you don’t come back, we owe it to those individuals to relieve their loved ones from those massive financial burdens.”
For more information about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or to give a donation, visit https://t2t.org.
