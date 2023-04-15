LOCUST GROVE — It’s Locust Grove Day.
Residents can join city officials Saturday, April 15 to commemorate the annual occasion. It all kicks-off at 10 a.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
LOCUST GROVE — It’s Locust Grove Day.
Residents can join city officials Saturday, April 15 to commemorate the annual occasion. It all kicks-off at 10 a.m.
A parade will be held in the downtown area of the city where residents can join in a fun-filled jamboree at the festival, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Claude Gray Park located at 99 Frances Ward Drive in Locust Grove.
A traditional street dance with the Mackie Creek Band starts at 7 p.m. at the Claude Gray Park with concessions and a fireworks finale.
10 fun facts about Locust Grove
♦ The city of Locust Grove was named after a beautiful grove of locust trees that could be seen throughout the town.
♦ The Henry County community had three cotton gins and several warehouses, and was a major rail distribution center for cotton, peaches and other farm products.
♦ The first store was built by A.H. Price and is now occupied by Hubbard & Pitts. It was erected in 1870 on Main Street.
♦ The town was officially incorporated on Dec. 20, 1893.
♦ The town’s first mayor was M.P. Sowell. Those appointed to the first city council were: G.P. Combs, C.M. Mahone, J.L. Gardner, R.C. Brown, and W.H. Peek. The first city clerk was C. W. Williams.
♦ The first ordinance passed by the city council restricted the speed of the trains to 15 miles per hour.
♦ The Locust Grove Institute, also referred to as the LGI, is considered the most important landmark buildings in the city and throughout Henry County.
♦ The LGI was founded by The Locust Grove Baptist Church and Mercer University, and was later closed and renovated by the City. The building is now occupied as the Locust Grove Municipal Complex.
♦ In 1900 the population of the city was 254 and grew over time to 2,322 by 2000. Since 2000, the city expanded its boundaries by more than 400%, increasing from 2.2 square miles to now over 10.8 square miles.
♦ Tanger Outlet Center, Walmart— store number #5709, Smead Manufacturing, Sims Superior Seating, Southern Pine Flooring, Strong Rock Christian Schools, Henry County Board of Education, the City of Locust Grove, Ingles grocery store, and various other small but important businesses and medical services are major employers of the growing city.
@rockdalecitizen.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Here are the Top 5 contenders to win the Masters Tournament this year. Do you think it will be one of the Top 5 golfers or someone else?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.