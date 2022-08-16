McDonough Council approves names for one-way pairs

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council came to a decision for the renaming of its one-way pairs Monday.
The City Council unanimously favored the previously proposed Hattie Barnes Street and Mary Childs Streets to rename sections of Jonesboro and Keys Ferry streets in McDonough. The approved name changes are those of two midwives who have ties to Henry County.
The section along Jonesboro and Keys Ferry streets — to the intersection of Hampton Street — will be renamed Mary Childs Street, and the section formerly known as Geranium Drive will be renamed Hattie Barnes Street.
The approval came as a disappointment for Nicola Cummings with the Nicola Cummings Law Firm LLC — the only business located along the road for the proposed name changes.
Cummings was present during the Monday meeting to back four names recently vetted and added to the list of proposed names after the council moved to accept additional recommendations from the public at its June 20 meeting.
Cummings noted her journey to become a lawyer and owner of the Hampton Street law firm in hopes that the council considered renaming the one-way pairs Cummings Street — after her last name, or Evidence Street or Trial Street.
"I am the only person within my family with an education level above high school," Cummings explained to the council during the Monday meeting.
"When I migrated to America as a minor there was the only thing I wanted to be on this planet, and that was a lawyer," she added.
Council member Scott Reeves, for District 3, was touched by Cummings' request stating his thorough research into each of the proposed names, and that he was impressed with the lawyer's successes.
"I am very impressed with you and thank God that we have you in the city of McDonough," he said. "You are one of our crown jewels here."
However, Reeves felt the Hattie Barnes and Mary Childs proposal was more favorable due to their service to the African American community during the 1900s. Ultimately Barnes and Childs had delivered nearly 2,000 babies in the city. The number was calculated from the times the family began their midwifery careers — Barnes from 1910 to 1950 and Childs from 1940 to 1960.
"The process that we used (to rename the streets) was very fair," Reeves said on Monday. "On a personal note it means a lot to me on what this family (Barnes and Childs) has done."
Charles Reese, director of Community Development, presented a timeline with reference to the street renaming process at the Aug. 15 meeting. The timeline is as followed:
In December 2020, discussions originated with McDonough staff, Henry County Department of Transportation and Georgia DOT on permanent names being conducted.
"An inquiry from Cummings was received regarding the new name for the new street as her driveway was moved and they had been in need of a new address," Reese said.
In January 2021 Geranium Street was to be renamed to Heard Street.
"A name for the blue green section (of the map presented) was being determined," Reese said. "But for whatever reason that was left on the back burner."
In May 2022 a request came to rename Macon Street but the former staff working on the address issue had left city employment.
"Due to the complexity of this, after further research it was discovered by staff that the one-way pairs names had not been yet completed or adopted by the city," Reese said.
The two names Hattie Barnes and Mary Childs was then requested by Deonte Smith. These two names were vetted for possible use for the two streets and was approved for the use by the county.
"At that time the community development staff requested the item be placed in the agenda for your review and your approval," Reese said.
In June the Council decided to defer its vote to the public for an open discussion regarding the two proposed names for the streets and possible recommendations after Mike Pete with the Cummings Law Firm requested that the Council consider other names.
On July 20 the Community Development Department published an ad in the Henry Herald for additional recommendations to rename the one-way pairs.
During a regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 4 the council agreed to delay the renaming of the one-way pairs to have four of the five suggested names vetted through Henry County and the Georgia Department of Transportation. Those names included Evidence Street, Law Firm Street, Trial Street and Cummings Street.
"Its been about a year and a half or more that this has kind of been back and forth there was a time where this had kind of been on a back burner, but we realized that this is an urgent time in getting this resolved," Reese said regarding the renaming process.
