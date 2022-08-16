 Skip to main content
McDonough Council approves names for one-way pairs

  • 0
McDonough Council, Aug. 15.png

McDonough Council during its Aug. 15 meeting.

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council came to a decision for the renaming of its one-way pairs Monday.  

The City Council unanimously favored the previously proposed Hattie Barnes Street and Mary Childs Streets to rename sections of Jonesboro and Keys Ferry streets in McDonough. The approved name changes are those of two midwives who have ties to Henry County.

