McDONOUGH — City officials of McDonough are meticulously working to tackle rising with beggars within city limits. The McDonough City Council addressed the concern during its workshop Thursday.
The emerging presence of beggars within the rights of way and along city roads has been an escalating challenge for Mayor Sandra Vincent. Many of those individual can be traced back to other unlawful activities, she said.
"What we have seen as an emerging practice and escalating challenge is the fact that a number of people who are presenting as individuals who are in need can be traced back to other activities," Vincent said Thursday. "It is a ruse."
"Some folks are selling drugs, some folks are leaving with their five children and getting into a Mercedes Benz, and we don't need that. So, (we) have to run a parallel course."
The plan of action for the McDonough Council is to implement a new ordinance to regulate and reduce panhandling and solicitation within city limits. The first draft of the proposed ordinance — a request initiated by Police Chief Ken Noble — was read during the regularly scheduled counci's March 2 meeting.
Provisions of the ordinance include a panhandling component — which addresses begging in front of certain businesses, and solicitation — which prohibits begging in public transports, at ATMs and banks, near private property, bus stops or businesses, and within the right of way of any road.
"As we move towards trying to make sure that people have information concerning resources, then that is how we address being socially responsible to people who clearly are having economic challenges," Vincent said. "We're not just trying to beat people up, we're trying to give them a hand up, but at the same time we're trying to create a barrier for those who seek not to be honest and not to be trustworthy."
It is a provision that Councilwoman Vanessa Thomas, at-large, hopes the council will approve.
"I'm elated to see that we finally have incorporated an ordinance for panhandling," she said Thursday. "It is something that has been prevalent in our city, and I am glad to see that we are handling this."
District 4 Councilwoman Kamali Varner shared similar sentiments. She requested that staff explore ways to aggressively apply penalties for multiple offenders of the proposed ordinance.
"This will be like a ticket for the panhandling much like the disorderly conduct," Varner said. "Because with offenders and panhandling, depending on how aggressive the department is trying to handle the panhandling, it could be much like disorderly conduct where it could be a repeated offense," she added.
"That's going to matter because most time we have repeat offenders."
A second reading for the proposed Title 9 Public Peace, Morals and Welfare ordinance will be read at the council's next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 20.
