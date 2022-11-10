 Skip to main content
McDonough locals decorate graves of fallen military members in recognition of federal holiday

McDONOUGH — Veterans are a significant part of Amanda Beck's daily life.

As a wife and daughter of two local veterans, Beck, the president of the Genealogical Society of Henry and Clayton counties, made plans to honor her military family — and other area veterans — in a unique way.

Veterans Day 4.jpeg

A volunteer cadet from a local school helps with placing an American flag at the headstone of a fallen military member at the McDonough Memorial Cemetery Tuesday.
Veterans Day 6.jpeg

An American flag is placed at a site honoring Willie B. Hatcher.
Veterans Day, 3.jpeg

An American Legion volunteer looks over headstones at McDonough Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday to make sure American flags at grave sites are placed correctly. 

