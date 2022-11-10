McDonough locals decorate graves of fallen military members in recognition of federal holiday

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, west central, north central,
northeast, and northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A volunteer cadet from a local area school helps carry and place an American flag at the headstone of a fallen military member at the McDonough Memorial Cemetery Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8 volunteers from the American Legion, DAR, JROTC units from Ola, McDonough and Stockbridge joined members of the Genealogical Society to place American flags at headstones of fallen military veterans for the first time at the McDonough Memorial Cemetery.
A volunteer cadet from a local area school helps carry and place an American flag at the headstone of a fallen military member at the McDonough Memorial Cemetery Tuesday.
Cadets from an area school checks for names of fallen military members. The group helped place American flags at headstones of fallen military members at the McDonough Memorial Cemetery Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8 volunteers from the American Legion, DAR, JROTC units from Ola, McDonough and Stockbridge joined members of the Genealogical Society to place American flags at headstones of fallen military veterans for the first time at the McDonough Memorial Cemetery.
McDONOUGH — Veterans are a significant part of Amanda Beck's daily life.
As a wife and daughter of two local veterans, Beck, the president of the Genealogical Society of Henry and Clayton counties, made plans to honor her military family — and other area veterans — in a unique way.
On Tuesday morning Beck joined with fellow members of the Genealogical Society, the American Legion, Daughters of the American Revolution, and area JROTC units to place flags at the headstone of each veteran at the McDonough Memorial Cemetery located along Macon Street.
The cemetery was created in 1846 on land donated to the city. Tuesday's dedication was the first time in its history that American flags were added to the gravesites of all military veterans in honor of their sacrifice.
The results left 376 red-and-white striped flags blowing in the wind as the federal holiday honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces approached.
"This is the first time I have organized a project like this, and I am pleased with the results," Beck said. "I especially was thrilled by how many young people showed up on their day off of school to participate."
It was a challenging group effort with many benefits for all involved.
The American Legion volunteers were essential in making sure the flags were placed appropriately and respectfully. The Society members — which included Vicki Botsko and Dan Bell — were instrumental in preparations for the day, and members of the local Andrew McBride Chapter, NSDAR, also assisted with reading and understanding grave markers, Beck said.
"The volunteers worked hard to find the names on their lists," she said following the Tuesday morning task. "With the cemetery being in use for 170 years, not all burials were easy to locate."
Now many who plan to pay their respects at the McDonough cemetery in recognition of Veterans Day will be greeted with a wave of valor. A sentiment that is deep-rooted, Beck said.
"What does Veterans Day mean to me, personally?" she said. "It is a time to pause and reflect on what we have asked of our fellow Americans and what they have given in return."