McDONOUGH — The McDonough police force will be implementing a new optical system for new police-issued handguns in coming weeks.
The McDonough Police Department will be swapping its old optical system for RedDot Optics, a system popularly known to provide officers with better accuracy, efficiency and overall safety.
The adoption of the miniaturized red dot optics system for the newly issued Glock 45 duty pistols was a request that Chief Ken Noble with the McDonough Police Department feels would make marksmanship much easier for officers within the local department.
With the traditional iron sight method of aiming officers would need to complete multiple focal point changes before force can be used, Noble said during a presentation for the City Council's approval last Thursday. The new modern pistols with updated sights will allow the officers to see more within their target area — a significant safety concern for the police force, Noble said.
"The new sight is not a laser only to be used as a red dot, it is a separate attachment mounted to the top of gun with a lens that uses a red LED to locate the target," Noble said during the Thursday meet. "The optic system allows the officers to keep both eyes open when aiming their weapon so they can fully see what else is going on around the target creating better situation awareness should the officer be involved in a shooting."
Council members unanimously approved the purchase and implementation for the new system on Thursday, Sept. 1. The approval includes the purchase of 60 pistols with attachments for the optics and DeltaPoint dots — used for aim — and holsters for the new pistols.
The return of 60 pistols formerly used by the police department will give a $21,000 credit for the $34,937.40 of funds for the purchase. The purchases will be paid via the asset forfeiture GL account to ensure that the community and resources are safe, Noble said.
"We felt that we would have better outcome should we have to use our weapon," he said. "Data has shown that target accuracy has increased incredibly since moving to the optics sights throughout law enforcement agencies," he added.
"This requested optics sight is designed to keep property and the public safe."
