Chief Ken Noble with the McDonough Police Department speaks with members of the City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1. 

McDONOUGH — The McDonough police force will be implementing a new optical system for new police-issued handguns in coming weeks.   

The McDonough Police Department will be swapping its old optical system for RedDot Optics, a system popularly known to provide officers with better accuracy, efficiency and overall safety.

Chief Ken Noble with the McDonough Police Department speaks to City Council members during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1.

