McDONOUGH — One would think that Teresa Smith’s experience as a little girl watching her grandmother, then her mother, anchor pieces of fabric together to make a memorable quilt would have been her foundation into the art.
But Smith was nearly 20 years old when she began developing her passion for the skill.
After graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in industrial management, Smith found life coming full circle in between aisles of fabric with colorful pieces and intricate designs.
Smith remembered she had just agreed to help a friend with a quilt project but found herself signing up for classes.
“That was my introduction into the quilt shop,” Smith said. “I signed up, and I got hooked completely.”
It is this continued passion that motivated the now 60-year-old to submit her most recent works — Black Beauty and Meadow — into the Georgia Celebrates Quilts show where she is now a finalist.
“It’s a beautiful show with very talented quilters,” Smith said. “So I was super excited about it.”
The two quilts that Smith submitted for the show are replicas of other works from other quilters.
Smith said after taking a class with Jacqueline De Jonge she was inspired to make Black Beauty, which uses a combination of paper piecing and traditional piecing for the curves in the quilt.
Meadow is a Jen Kingwell pattern utilizing traditional piecing and appliqué, Smith said. The center piecing of the quilt allowed Smith to fade colors in each quadrant. The flowers are also hand appliquéd.
“The procession and complexity, and marrying that with the design, and the colors, were overall very pleasing,” Smith said regarding her quilt-making process.
Terri Taylor, chair of Georgia Celebrates Quilts, said Smith’s pieces will be two of 344 quilts that will be featured from Thursday, June 9 to Saturday, June 11 at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta.
“Everybody is highly anticipating the return of the show (following the pandemic),” Taylor said. “The variety of quilts will make it the prettiest place in Georgia for these three days.”
Smith desires to take home an honor from one of the 11 categories of the show, but mostly wants to encourage younger generations with her quilted replicas.
“One of the things that I hope my quilts do is give resurgence of quilt-making in younger generations,” Smith said. “The tools and the machines and what’s available to us now is much different and have much better results that what our grandmothers were doing.”
Overall it is joy that Smith captivated in her handiwork, and it is joy she expects attendees to feel when they lay their eyes on her crafts.
“It will be a colorful and meaningful show with lots of people from a many different backgrounds,” Smith said. “Both of these pieces make me happy, and I want people to be able to see them and feel that joy, and that sense of sigh and relief it brings.”
The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9 to Saturday, June 11 at the Cobb Civic Center at 48 South Marietta Pkwy. SE in Marietta. There is a $10 admission fee for attendees. There is no admission fee for children 5 and under.
