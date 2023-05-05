McDONOUGH — When Kevin Harmer became a private investigator it was not just for the career move but to fulfill what he feels is his calling.
Harmer is founder and CEO of Harmer Investigations, which is headquartered at 18 Atlanta St., Suite 175, in McDonough. His 15 years of work in the investigation industry is an assignment that the Henry County resident feels was his destiny.
"My calling is to help people," Harmer said. "I truly understand that."
Under his veteran-owned private investigation agency Harmer and his associates have worked with a wide range of customers assisting them with domestic, criminal, and insurance fraud investigations — even winning awards for their services.
But the work does not come without challenges, Harmer said, most of which show up in child custody and missing persons cases.
"I have a soft spot for children, but anything that can be investigated we will do," Harmer explained. "We have worked to fight against sex trafficking — trying to curb the pandemic we are dealing with, and kidnapping, missing persons, sex crimes and currently two cold case homicides that I am working on."
His most recent cases with child custody include his efforts to have a child removed from a home where the parent is involved with a sex offender, and having him be the middle man in a custodial exchange between two young parents.
It is from these cases that Harmer has developed an interest to establish a law to help fathers who have custody of their children. It's called Journey's Law — eponymous to the young child involved in the couple's case, Harmer said.
"Fathers don’t have that same fortitude or equal latitude of law," he said.
And his efforts do not stop there. Harmer finds himself one step closer to solving a cold case out of Bonaire — an almost seven-year-old venture — and making strides to find a suspect in the death of a Marietta resident who was killed on Mother’s Day in 2003.
"They found her dead, and it is unsolved," Harmer said. "Everything I find gets turned over to the district attorney, and at that point I walk away."
All with the gratitude of knowing he has helped another family receive the closure they need to move forward.
"It doesn’t matter where it is at, I would take a case. I like the complex cases because it makes me think," Harmer said.
"And I am able to dive into the case — knowing how they operate, and what is going on, to give closure to the family."
