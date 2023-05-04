Diane Miller (left) and her daughter Malana, pose near a photo of a young Carrie Mae Hambrick, prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony held for the official reopening of the Green Front Cafe in Stockbridge on Monday, May 1.
STOCKBRIDGE — Diane Miller never had the opportunity to meet Carrie Mae Hambrick, but the essence of Hambrick's spirit is something the Stockbridge resident experiences daily at the newly opened Green Front Café.
A soft opening on March 1 helped Miller become more acquainted with the history of the café — which is part of the Tye Street community where Hambrick, her husband and her children once lived.
"I feel like I know her through the stories others have told," Miller said as more than a dozen visitors gathered to the site located at 112 Second St. on Monday, May 1 for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The official opening brought nostalgia for District 2 Councilman Alphonso Thomas. Thomas observed structural changes to portions of the green coated building and reflected on the interactions he and his childhood friends experienced as regular customers at the cafe.
"It's fabulous," Thomas said. "This building has held a lot of history — even during segregation her doors were open to everybody with no restrictions and no issues between Blacks and whites."
With the restaurant now operating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday to Sunday, Miller's hope is to see those who once knew Hambrick, and her continuous service within the community, come back to dine.
"I would like to invite everyone to come back to the community, and be part of this community," Miller said. "This partnership that I have with my daughter is a wonderful lesson for her to learn about business, and for my family to carry on this legacy."
It is a long-lasting impact that Miller's daughter, Malana, feels grateful to continue.
"It's very nice to be adopted into the family," she said Monday. "I'm glad to be part of the historical moments."
The new beginning is a major step that Kira Harris Braggs feels will bring future growth to the area. The reopening supports the city's efforts to revitalize the historic downtown neighborhood, the Stockbridge Main Street Program director said as visitors arrived to the grand opening.
"A lot of renovations and creative repurposing went into this so it has been an exciting process all the way around," Braggs said, alluding to the Tourism Project Development grant acquired for the renovations.
"It's an economic catalyst here in the African American community, and in the (Stockbridge) community as a whole."
