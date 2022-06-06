STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council hosted a Thursday town hall meeting about potentially annexing unincorporated areas within pockets of the community.
The meeting — which was held at the Merle Manders Conference Center on Davis Road — started with a brief introduction of key figures within the city departments and an opportunity for those attendees to identify in which section of the proposed communities they reside.
City officials then listed benefits of the annexation, including a fiscally sound city that is experiencing rapid growth, home appreciation rising up to 19.2% in the last 12 months, council district representation and a dedicated police force with a focus on community policing.
The first question of the night was directed to Chief Frank Trammer of the Stockbridge Police Department. The concerned citizen wanted to know how the newly formed police department planned to handle issues concerning unexpected gunshots within residential areas.
"There's actually technology that could be implemented," Trammer said Thursday. "If we have a significant number of residents in an area it would help us target where it is coming from and we could respond accordingly to the situation."
Another resident wanted to know what population numbers would look like should the annexation pass. According to the city the population should increase to 6,677 residents.
Facebook user Jay Kresses, who attended the meeting online, stated that he felt the annexation was a good idea due to the "jigsaw puzzle pieces that are missing making the borders of the city much more even and understandable." He asked if there would be enough officers in the new police force to handle the additional proposed areas.
Trammer said the answer to the question was somewhat difficult.
"Because we base our staffing model on calls for service," he said. "So until we truly know what the increase in the demand for call service in those areas are we wouldn't be able to see definitively if there would be a need for additional officers."
Communities impacted by the proposed annexation include Highlands, Valley Hill Station, Kinsey Crossing, Glen Devon, Spivey Glen, Spivey Ridge, Manderly, Northwind, Wildwood Estates, Pineywoods, Sentry Oaks, Springwood Valley, Cactus Ridge, Ridge Crest, Taylors Landing, Grand Oaks, Arbor Cove, Arbor Cove Villages, Eagle Ridge and Windsong Plantation.
The goal for the meetings — one of 12 in the series — is to inform potential residents of annexation plans, discuss the city's progress and answer questions that they had about the city or its development.
Residents who are affected will vote for the final say during the Nov. 8 General Election. There must be a minimum of a 50% vote in favor of the annexation for it to pass.
