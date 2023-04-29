STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford was willing to veto a provision on alcoholic beverages at the downtown Stockbridge entertainment venue Tuesday, but was met with rebuttal.
The Stockbridge City Council members were pulled in many directions as they revisited an ordinance amendment that provided an exception to previous restrictions on possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages inside The Bridge Amphitheater, a downtown entertainment venue located at 4650 North Henry Blvd., in Stockbridge during any event sponsored by the City.
The council ultimately voted to overturn the Stockbridge mayor’s initial request to rescind the exception that permitted visitors to bring their own alcohol into the venue, along with one 12-by-12 inch cooler per paying customer.
“The veto is based on safety of concert attendees,” Ford said during the April 24 work session. “We have alcohol that is sold inside, and those individuals are programmed and licensed to pour.”
The current ordinance was approved during the City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on April 10. The motion passed after a 3-1-1 vote with Councilman Elton Alexander in opposition to the amendment and Mayor Pro Tem Yolanda Barber in abstention.
Barber felt comfortable with not taking any action on the ordinance during the Tuesday meet. She listed financial gain as a top concern in revoking the current ordinance in place.
“Other amphitheaters in surrounding areas do allow alcohol in their amphitheaters,” Barber said Tuesday. “Tickets have already been sold advertising that outside alcohol could be allowed, so I don’t think changing the ordinance is fair.”
Alexander hoped to see stricter provisions put in place for consumption that extends past the final hour of any event sponsored at the downtown amphitheater.
“Because there is a control issue,” Alexander said. “There’s no facts behind that if a cooler is small it can keep them from drinking.”
But the issue regarding alcohol consumption is one that Councilman John Blount feels is well beyond the City Council’s control.
“There’s no venue that is going to control drinking,” he said. “Most drunks, they don’t even buy their own drinks — somebody else bought it. So, you can’t control people from drinking once alcohol is allowed.
“Don’t put the facade up that we can regulate people from over-drinking. If it is about economics, say economics, but I’m sticking for what we said last year to our residents.”
