Stockbridge Amphitheater.jpeg

Stockbridge amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard in downtown Stockbridge.

STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford was willing to veto a provision on alcoholic beverages at the downtown Stockbridge entertainment venue Tuesday, but was met with rebuttal.

The Stockbridge City Council members were pulled in many directions as they revisited an ordinance amendment that provided an exception to previous restrictions on possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages inside The Bridge Amphitheater, a downtown entertainment venue located at 4650 North Henry Blvd., in Stockbridge during any event sponsored by the City.

Isley Brothers.jpeg

Attendees to The Bridge Amphitheater in Stockbridge enjoy a featured performance by the Isley Brothers during the kickoff of the city’s concert season on April 14.

