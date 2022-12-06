Stockbridge councilman holds toy drive for deserving children in need

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north, east, and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to a quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
1 of 2
Councilman John Blount (far left) receives a $500 donation from Power House Pest Control company for his annual Toy Drive benefiting Connecting Henry.
STOCKBRIDGE — An area toy drive hosted by a Stockbridge councilman puts emphasis on the true reason for the holiday season — giving.
During his annual toy drive on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Councilman John Blount partnered with the Sylvain Funeral Home located at 2750 Ga. Highway 42 North in McDonough to collect toys for children in the community.
The outcome from the evening event was met with great success, Blount said. More than 1,500 toys were collected for the toy drive. The toys collected will be sent to Connecting Henry, a McDonough-based nonprofit, for its Community Cares Toy Shop event on Thursday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 9.
“It was a good outcome,” Blunt said as the toy drive came to an end last Wednesday. “Donations came in from citizens and our youth council members and Stockbridge Police Department.”
Representatives from the Power House Termite and Pest Control in Stockbridge were also present with a $500 check going toward the cause. The gesture was one that reassured Blount of the participants’ ability to connect with the need.
“The city of Stockbridge is blessed to have people like this,” Blunt said. “Our slogan here is that ‘Stockbridge is where the community connects,’ and this gives validity to that by how they carry themselves when there’s a time of need,” he added.
“There is so much hardship that has happened over the last year, so it’s not just about what you can get, but also what you can give,” Blount said.
“To see citizens with their children and actually giving — it really does make me feel good about living in a community that cares and allows their kids to see that. It’s a learning opportunity all the way around.”