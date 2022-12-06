 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north, east, and central Georgia.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to a quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&
Stockbridge councilman holds toy drive for deserving children in need

STOCKBRIDGE — An area toy drive hosted by a Stockbridge councilman puts emphasis on the true reason for the holiday season — giving.

During his annual toy drive on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Councilman John Blount partnered with the Sylvain Funeral Home located at 2750 Ga. Highway 42 North in McDonough to collect toys for children in the community.

123_1 (1).jpeg

Councilman John Blount (left) hosts his annual Toy Drive last Wednesday at the Sylvain Funeral Home in McDonough. Toys and proceeds from the event will go to Connecting Henry.
123_1.jpeg

Councilman John Blount (far left) receives a $500 donation from Power House Pest Control company for his annual Toy Drive benefiting Connecting Henry.

