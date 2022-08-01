Stockbridge holds educational meeting for annexation referendum

STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge recently held a second public meeting concerning an annexation referendum for residents living within certain parts of Henry County.
During the meeting the council discussed the annexation legislation and its the referendum process.
The referendum is the result of Senate Bill 612, Frederick Gardiner, the city manager for Stockbridge, said. The bill was introduced by Sen. Emanuel Jones, who represents District 10, and co-sponsored by Sen. Brian Strickland, who represents District 17.
If the referendum is approved in November, residents in the annexed areas would be required to pay sanitation fees, and business owners within the new limits will also be required to obtain a business license from the city of Stockbridge.
"Stockbridge residents pay a nominal fee for GFL's sanitation services, which includes garbage disposal, recycling, and bulk pick-up," Gardiner said to attendees of the virtual meeting last week.
The referendum will also place affected residents into five different districts for governing representation.
Those in District 1 — Monarch Village — will be represented by council woman LaKeisha Gantt. Those in District 2 — along old Stockbridge and up to Ga. Highway 138 — will be represented by Mayor Pro Tem Alphonso Thomas.
Residents of District 3 — Plantation area up to Rock Quarry Road — will be represented by council member John Blount, and residents of District 4 and District 5 — Ga. Highway 42 and going up toward North Henry and South of the Eagles Club — will be represented by council members Yolanda Barber and Elton Alexander.
"There has to be population distribution," Gardiner said.
The objective of the referendum is to fill gaps within the existing city limits, Gardiner said. During a Q&A session with attendees, the city manager shared that the process should not push the property tax bracket.
"The annexation is not being done to institute a property tax,"Gardiner said.
"The objective of the annexation was to do away with those unincorporated islands and whereby it becomes difficult for our PD to know when they're in and not in the city, and for us to be able to have service delivery that's pretty much universal around the city."
If the bill passes it will add nearly 7,000 residents to the city. Each of the residents affected will have a say during the Nov. 8 election.
There are five methods for annexation under Georgia law.
The first is the 100% method, which allows property owners of all land in the area to be annexed to seek to have their properties annexed into the adjacent city by signing a petition. The second is known as the 60% method, which allows for the petitioning of 60% of property owners in the area and 60% of electors in the area to be annexed in by signing a petition.
The third method involves the resolution and referendum stage, which permits an election — to be held in the affected area — to determine if the area should be annexed.
"This method requires an agreement between the city and the county for providing services to the new annex area," Gardiner said.
The fourth method is known as "Island Annexation," Gardiner said. This method gives municipalities an opportunity to annex areas that have essentially become "islands" of unincorporated property that are fully surrounded by the city.
"By Georgia law we cannot have an area that's fully surrounded by municipalities," Gardiner said.
The Stockbridge Council opted to employ the final method for annexation — a local act of the Georgia General Assembly.
"That is one of the methods that was utilized as part of this annexation process where our local delegation pushed for legislation to be brought before the General Assembly," Gardiner said to attendees of the educational referendum discussion.
"We've been through the Senate, then the House, and then eventually at the Governor's desk and it was signed to allow for us to have a referendum this coming November."
The bill requests the annexation of 19 unincorporated communities — nearly 7,000 new residents — to be added into the municipal boundary. Those impacted by the proposed annexation include the Red Oak Road community, between I-75 Rock and Quarry Road, properties north of Eagles Landing Parkway, between I-75 and Trade Center Parkway, subdivisions off Spear Road and Ga. Highway 138, and communities north of the existing city limits and downtown Stockbridge to Valley Hill Road.
