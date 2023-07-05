The Stockbridge Police Department held a dual celebration for the opening of its office, located at 4545 North Henry Blvd., and its one-year anniversary of its relaunch after a 40-year hiatus on Saturday, July 1.
Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department discusses challenges and accomplishments that the local police department faced after its launch on July 1, 2022. The Stockbridge Police Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its downtown headquarters in celebration of its one-year anniversary.
Members of the two graduating classes for the Citizen’s Police Academy with the Stockbridge Police Department were acknowledged by Chief Frank Trammer during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Saturday, July 1.
Attendees watched a video highlighting accomplishments of the Stockbridge Police Department since its initial launch on July 1, 2022. The local police force commemorated the one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Staff Photo
Staff Photo
STOCKBRIDGE — The collective spirit behind the one-year effort of the Stockbridge Police Department could be felt as the local police force officially opened its doors to residents during its ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, July 1.
The day not only commemorated the completion of renovations for its headquarters located at 4545 North Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge, the day also commemorated the launch of the new police department after its 40-year hiatus from serving the Stockbridge community. Chief Frank Trammer felt humbled to see the progress towards his mission to build a 21st Century law enforcement agency.
