STOCKBRIDGE — The collective spirit behind the one-year effort of the Stockbridge Police Department could be felt as the local police force officially opened its doors to residents during its ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, July 1.

The day not only commemorated the completion of renovations for its headquarters located at 4545 North Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge, the day also commemorated the launch of the new police department after its 40-year hiatus from serving the Stockbridge community. Chief Frank Trammer felt humbled to see the progress towards his mission to build a 21st Century law enforcement agency.

IMG_7226.jpg

Chief Frank Trammer (second left) pictured with members of the Stockbridge City Council on Saturday, July 1. The day marked the one-year anniversary of the Stockbridge Police Department’s relaunch.
IMG_7197.jpg

Members of the two graduating classes for the Citizen’s Police Academy with the Stockbridge Police Department were acknowledged by Chief Frank Trammer during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Saturday, July 1.

