STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is continuing to add to its staff.
This time the police agency will be adding a full-time behavioral health specialist to respond to mental and behavioral health crises alongside its officers.
The addition is made possible through a grant from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health to McIntosh Trail Community Service Board. It is a partnership that Chief Frank Trammer finds most valuable to citizens of the growing community.
“The co-responder program will enable us to to improve the experiences and outcomes of persons in crisis by providing effective crisis de-escalation, diversion from the criminal justice system, and connection to appropriate behavioral health services,” he said. “This partnership will be a valuable resource to members of the Stockbridge community who are suffering from mental health or substance abuse issues.”
There have already been several success stories from other departments that have implemented the co-responder model in the county, Trammer said. The collaboration is one that is intentional for the Stockbridge police chief in that it furthers those services to residents of Stockbridge.
“It takes a village, and this collaborative partnership will help benefit and improve the outcomes for our community and the most vulnerable residents,” Trammer said. “It is also our goal to make sure that 100% of our officers are certified in crisis intervention and/or mental health first aid trained to improve the way we serve those who have behavioral health concerns.”
The alliance is a win-win for Kenyatta Walker, the CEO for McIntosh Trail. The partnership happened at a time when the organization was seeking to provide the $98,000 grant to a police agency in Henry County. Funding from the grant covers the salary of the clinician hired to assist Stockbridge police officers with training and on-the-scene response to individuals showing signs of mental illness or substance abuse.
“The Stockbridge Police Department reached out to us as we were looking for an agency to assist,” Walker said. “This is something we’re extremely excited about because Henry County is one of the largest counties that we serve.”
The program also acts as a way to give people suffering from mental illnesses or substance abuse further access to services available in the region. The program grants officers the ability to transport individuals to the Pine Woods Behavioral Health Crisis Center, located at 1209 Greenbelt Drive in Griffin, where they will be evaluated for between three to seven days.
“Usually officers will be required to take them to Piedmont Hospital where they would have to sit with them for hours, taking that manpower off the streets,” Walker explained. “They would only need to drop them at the (Griffin) facility, which in turn reduces response times and gets that individual to the next level.”
It also keeps those individuals off the streets and out of the criminal justice system, said Lt. Sherrie Gilbert-Ramsey, who will oversee this program for the police department.
“Mental health is not a criminal issue,” she said Tuesday. “And having a someone who is trained in behavioral health will give our department more options, give families a sense of relief, and give those in crisis the resources they may need.”
