 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featuredpopularurgent

Stockbridge police opens new headquarters

Screenshot 2023-01-05 at 08.48.59.png

The Stockbridge Police Department is located at 4545 North Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge.

 Special Photo

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department has a new location to call its home. The newly renovated headquarters for the police department is located at 4545 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge.

All hands were on deck as Stockbridge police officers took time to move furnishings and other office materials into the newly renovated headquarters, which was once City Hall, two weeks ago. The officers were elated for the soft move into the building after being spread out across multiple buildings throughout the downtown area since the department’s official launch on July 1.

IMG_4625.JPG

Officers with the Stockbridge Police Department moved furnishings into its newly renovated building at 4545 North Henry Boulevard in downtown Stockbridge.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred