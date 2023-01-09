Stockbridge police opens new headquarters

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department has a new location to call its home. The newly renovated headquarters for the police department is located at 4545 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge.
All hands were on deck as Stockbridge police officers took time to move furnishings and other office materials into the newly renovated headquarters, which was once City Hall, two weeks ago. The officers were elated for the soft move into the building after being spread out across multiple buildings throughout the downtown area since the department’s official launch on July 1.
“We are excited to be in our official home housing all units and divisions together,” Capt. Ron Momon, public information officer with SPD, said Friday. “This will make it easier for the public to receive services.”
A portion of the renovated space incorporates a community room for community events and meetings. Residents can also make a report, or inquire about a report, at the downtown headquarters.
Along with payments to have the building expanded, costs for the $3.9 million project included the purchase of furniture, fencing, landscaping, signage, information technology as well as design and project management. Funds for the year-long project were paid with a $3 million police bond approved by the City Council in 2021, $852,437 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 5 funds and $99,088 in American Rescue Plan Act money.
The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For non-emergency calls for service or to request an officer call 770-957-9121. To inquire about a report or receive a copy of a report call 678-833-3334. For emergency issues always call 911.