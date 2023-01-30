STOCKBRIDGE — Shock, saddened, confused — these are the sentiments shared by a local police department in Henry County following the release of graphic footage detailing the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn.

In a statement released to residents on Friday, Jan. 27, the Stockbridge Police Department sent its regards to the family of 29-year-old Nichols, who died days after graphic footage showed him being aggressively beaten by officers from the Memphis Police Department.

Trammer1.jpeg

Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department
SPD Nichols response letter.jpeg

Stockbridge PD release statement into to tragic death of Tyre Nichols

Recommended for you