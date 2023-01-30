...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department
STOCKBRIDGE — Shock, saddened, confused — these are the sentiments shared by a local police department in Henry County following the release of graphic footage detailing the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn.
In a statement released to residents on Friday, Jan. 27, the Stockbridge Police Department sent its regards to the family of 29-year-old Nichols, who died days after graphic footage showed him being aggressively beaten by officers from the Memphis Police Department.
“We would like the family and friends of Mr. Tyre Nichols to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers, and we share in your sorrow,” the Stockbridge Police Department stated in a Facebook post.
Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for what Memphis police said was reckless driving. After attempting to flee on foot, a newly released police video shows the Black motorist being severely beaten by police. Nichols died three days later. He was a father to a 4-year-old son, and was known to his family as an avid skateboarder and nature photographer from Sacramento, Calif., according to the Associated Press.
As many in the nation struggle to cope with the 29-year-old’s death, Chief Frank Trammer felt obligated to let Stockbridge residents know that the local police department is committed to a model of policing that emphasizes dignity and respect for all.
“The Stockbridge Police Department is deeply committed to a model of policing that emphasizes dignity and respect for all persons and in instilling a fundamental commitment to the preservation of human life,” Trammer said in the public statement. “The Stockbridge Police Department continues to act with compassion, accountability, and transparency in serving our citizens.”
“We remain faithful to working together in partnership with our community members, advocacy organizations, elected officials, and others to build a future that ensures the protection of human dignity and rights for all.”
The goal is to continue to stand alongside community members “in the rightful call for ‘justice for all,’ Trammer said.
“Although we are shocked, saddened, and confused by this horrific incident, we are encouraged by the swift action of the Memphis Police Department and other law enforcement authorities in addressing the actions of the officers involved,” he said.
“The Stockbridge Police Department recognizes the ability to effectively perform our duties is dependent upon ensuring public approval of our existence, actions, and behavior as well as securing and maintaining the public’s trust and respect,” he added.
“Faithful and prudent execution of this tremendous public trust is one of our highest priorities. The Stockbridge Police Department is, and will forever more be, devoted to upholding our promise of professional policing to keep Stockbridge safe, free, and fair.”
