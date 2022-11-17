...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
STOCKBRIDGE — A Stockbridge teen is the pen behind a proposed bill expected to be introduced in the House of Representatives in Michigan this month.
Change – a common word that Stockbridge youth Tendekai Mawokomatanda was inspired to bring about as an elected youth speaker for a nonprofit government group that provides middle and high school students with a unique opportunity to become acting state legislators, lobbyists and lawyers.
As the Interlochen Arts Academy senior was recently elected as the Michigan Youth in Government Speaker of the House he thought about the changes that he could provide as its presiding speaker. From government transparency to climate change, he spent most of his days focusing on bills that he felt were most beneficial in the future of politics.
His ambition stemmed from his parents' experiences in their hometown of Zimbabwe.
“My parents were advocates in their country,” the 18-year-old boarding student said recently.
After Mawokomatanda’s father went around their rural community asking citizens to vote in their favor, security was sent to their home. When they arrived the group of men beat his father with a glass bottle causing damage to his head.
“The unrest was too much,” Mawokomatanda said. “That story has always stuck with me and pushed me to be a leader in terms of encouraging those to vote, and holding the right people accountable.”
One of the eight bills that Mawokomatanda drafted as part of his experience at the Michigan Youth in Government stood out. The bill, known as House Bill 246, was drafted with the intent of holding officials accountable. Under this bill lawmakers are prohibited from buying and selling any type of stock while in office.
And as the bill received honors — receiving distinction from 800 other bills as the most well-written bill at the Youth in Government conference in Lansing Michigan — it motivated Mawokomatanda to pursue it beyond the Michigan-based organization.
"This honor inspired me to take this issue as seriously as possible and to address it with lawmakers," Mawokomatanda said.
His first point of contact was with Kurtis Wilder, the former associate justice of the Supreme Court of Michigan and first African American on the Michigan Supreme Court. Wilder agreed in principle with the bill, Mawokomatanda said. He also gave Mawokomatanda legal advice to further pursue his ambition to have the bill introduced in the state House.
"I was really shocked that I got to talk with him," Mawokomomatanda said. "When I talked to him I got some good insights from him on what to do with the bill and learned how he has handled lawsuits in the financial sector."
House Democratic Floor Leader Yousef Rabbi was Mawokomatanda's next point of contact. Together the pair addressed the theory and content of the proposed bill, and Mawokomatanda secured the minority leader's support to have the bill introduced in the state this month.
"He and I are working together to introduce the bill," Mawokomatanda said. "He is strongly for this bill, and we are going to work it up so that Michigan has the transparency that it needs."