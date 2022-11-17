thumbnail_Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 10.12.41 PM.png

Tendekai Mawokomatanda

STOCKBRIDGE — A Stockbridge teen is the pen behind a proposed bill expected to be introduced in the House of Representatives in Michigan this month. 

Change – a common word that Stockbridge youth Tendekai Mawokomatanda was inspired to bring about as an elected youth speaker for a nonprofit government group that provides middle and high school students with a unique opportunity to become acting state legislators, lobbyists and lawyers.

Recommended for you

More News