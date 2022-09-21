U.S. Postal Service seeking to fill positions in Henry County

Residents looking to start a new career with their local post office now have an opportunity to learn more about what the postal service can offer them as shortages within the national agency continue to increase.
The postal service is looking to fill entry-level positions in the Hampton and McDonough areas. Interested candidates can attend a job fair from 10 a.m. to noon and again from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Griffin Post Office Conference Room located on 201 W. Solomon Street in Griffin. Applicants would only need to attend one of the two sessions to learn more about the competitive wages for the pre-career entry level positions.
In these entry-level jobs, new employees earn valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position, eventually leading to a long, prosperous, and fulfilling career, Stockbridge Postmaster Olga Dockery said.
"When they first come in they have potential to become a career employee," she said Wednesday. "This is a great organization that offers job security."
The postal service is also seeking to fill positions for Postal Support Employee (PSE) at $19.62 per hour; Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) at $19.50 per hour; Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) at $19.50 per hour, and City Carrier Assistant (CCA) at $18.92 per hour.
Read more information about each role below:
Postal Support Employee (PSE) Sales and Services/Distribution Associate (SSDA) - A PSE SSDA serves customers at the retail counter and distributes mail and packages for postal personnel to deliver. The position is intended to be very flexible; an employee can be scheduled any hours and days, including weekends and holidays. This non-career position may lead to career employment.
Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) - An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas. This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. An RCA also sells stamps, supplies, and money orders. An applicant must have a valid state driver's license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.
Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) - Scheduled as needed, an ARC delivers packages on Sunday and observed holidays, and on Saturday, may sort, deliver, and collect mail and packages along a designated rural route. This non-career position requires the use of a personal vehicle.
City Carrier Assistant (CCA) - A CCA delivers mail and packages on a varied schedule that may include weekends and holidays. The position requires a valid Georgia driver’s license, safe driving record, and experience with a passenger car or larger. A CCA is scheduled to work based on service needs. The position may or may not lead to career employment.
Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay, Olga said. Some of the benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan like a 401(k), and for Rural Carrier, City Carrier and Postal Support — vacation time and sick leave.
Training programs including entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development will also be available for new employees.
The first step is to attend the job fair, Dockery said.
"We actually will sit with the employee and assist them with creating a profile with USPS, and do the fingerprinting on the spot," she said."We just ask that they (attendees) keep an open mind."
Applications are also open to residents of Barnesville, Fairburn, Forest Park, Griffin, Jonesboro, Milner, Newnan, Sharpsburg, and Union City. For more information visit usps.com/careers.
