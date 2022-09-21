 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featuredpopularurgent

U.S. Postal Service seeking to fill positions in Henry County

  • 0

Residents looking to start a new career with their local post office now have an opportunity to learn more about what the postal service can offer them as shortages within the national agency continue to increase.

The postal service is looking to fill entry-level positions in the Hampton and McDonough areas. Interested candidates can attend a job fair from 10 a.m. to noon and again from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Griffin Post Office Conference Room located on 201 W. Solomon Street in Griffin. Applicants would only need to attend one of the two sessions to learn more about the competitive wages for the pre-career entry level positions.

Recommended for you

RECIPE ROUNDUP: Death by chocolate

RECIPE ROUNDUP: Death by chocolate

Some of us have a love-love relationship and others a love-hate relationship with chocolate. From decadent espresso dark chocolate cakes to strawberry chocolate creations, these chocolate desserts will satisfy any sweet tooth.  Click for more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred