McDONOUGH — O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches …
Keeping those branches healthy through the holidays requires care and watering of your live Christmas tree. The Georgia Christmas Tree Association has some advice on selecting a size and keeping the tree nice and green through the holiday season.
Choosing a location
First, decide where you want to put your tree. What kind of space do you have; for example what’s your ceiling height?
Next, ensure electrical outlets should be nearby and place the tree away from heat sources such as wood stoves, fire places, heating vents and sunlight.
Selecting a tree
Be sure the tree you pick will fit in your home. Trees usually look a lot smaller in the field or on a lot.
If you’re cutting down your own tree, separate the tree from the stump without splitting the trunk or peeling the bark.
At home
Once you’ve got your tree at home, place it in a stand with a large water bowl. The GACTA recommends a 10-quart bowl at the minimum. A typical tree will drink a gallon or more of water a day, especially within the first week. Don’t let the water level get below the bottom of the trunk.
If your tree has been cut for over an hour and not in water, trim about half an inch off the bottom before placing in a stand. Doing so will allow the tree to take up water better. Be sure to keep the tree watered at all times.
Local tree farms
• Sugarland Christmas Trees
3933 Ga. Highway 155 N in Stockbridge
• Yule Forest Christmas Tree Farm
3565 Ga. Highway 155 N in Stockbridge
• Worthington Tree Farm
145 Twin Oaks Drive in Hampton
• Homestead Christmas Tree Farm
3850 Ga. Highway 81 in Hampton
• Minter’s Farm
283 Hills Bridge Road in Fayetteville
• Wee Three Trees
138 Arnold Road in Fayetteville
678-458-8051
2414 Macon Road in Griffin
• Berry's Tree Farm
70 Mt. Tabor Road in Covington
• Brooks Christmas Tree Farm
352 Mask Road in Brooks
678-850-5283
For more information, visit www.gacta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.