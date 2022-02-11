LOCUST GROVE — As Locust Grove prepares to issue $7.2 million in general obligation bonds, the city recently learned it has earned an Aa3 rating by Moody’s Investors Service.
The rating is considered prime investment grade and a low credit risk.
Moody’s determines a city’s credit risk based on a number of factors including Locust Grove’s stable and growing tax base, fund balance and liquidity levels.
The bonds will fund the city’s Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects.
TSPLOST projects include resurfacing nearly 10 miles of local streets, intersection improvements, congestion mitigation along Ga. Highway 42, additional lanes and intersection improvements.
In the last 10 years, Locust Grove has grown 65% from 5,402 residents to 8,947, according to City Manager Tim Young.
In addition to the population growth, the city’s tax digest more than doubled between 2016 and 2021 due to home construction, large scale logistics buildings and other commercial facilities such as hotels, shopping centers and restaurants.
