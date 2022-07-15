LOCUST GROVE — The city of Locust Grove and The Johnson Foundation are hosting a back-to-school supply drive.
Items needed include:
• Pencils
• Paper
• Pens
• Crayons
• Markers
• Colored pencils
• Notebooks
• Folders
• Binders
• Tape
• Glue
• Erasers
• Staplers
• Calculators
• Backpacks
• Clorox wipes
• Dry Erase markers
• Highlighters
The drive will be collecting until July 22. Supplies should be dropped off at Locust Grove City Hall, 3644 Ga. Highway 42, Locust Grove.
For more information, call 678-438-1191 or visit https://www.locustgrove-ga.gov/.
