McDONOUGH — A Henry County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after opening fire at two people fleeing an argument at a basketball court and striking one in the head.

Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced Anthony Armstrong today to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison. A Henry County jury convicted Armstrong, 20, of two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.