Locust Grove PD To Host Breast Cancer Awareness 5K

LOCUST GROVE — The Locust Grove Police Department and The Johnson Foundation will host the third annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. City Park, 186 Cleveland St.

Race day registration and bib pick-up begins at 3:30 p.m. with a safety briefing at 4:30 p.m., warm-up at 4:45 p.m., race at 5 p.m., after party at 6 p.m. and awards ceremony at 6:15 p.m.

