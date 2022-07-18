Robber.jpg

McDonough Police are asking for the community's help to identify a man suspected of robbing Chase Bank Monday, July 18.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — A tall thin black male wearing a floral dress and white wig robbed the Chase Bank on Jonesboro Road in McDonough Monday, July 18.

The suspect entered the bank with a note demanding money, telling the bank employee he had a gun. After receiving the money, the unidentified man left the bank in a newer model small white SUV, possibly a Lexus.

Police describe the suspect is approximately 6 feet tall and slender. He was wearing a black mask, orange latex gloves and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is asked to call Detective W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

