McDONOUGH — A tall thin black male wearing a floral dress and white wig robbed the Chase Bank on Jonesboro Road in McDonough Monday, July 18.
The suspect entered the bank with a note demanding money, telling the bank employee he had a gun. After receiving the money, the unidentified man left the bank in a newer model small white SUV, possibly a Lexus.
Police describe the suspect is approximately 6 feet tall and slender. He was wearing a black mask, orange latex gloves and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is asked to call Detective W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.
