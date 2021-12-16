McDONOUGH — A man wanted for murder out of New York was arrested in Stockbridge Wednesday.
Ricardo Dash, 21, was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Investigations Unit in the parking lot of the Bojangles restaurant on Hudson Bridge Road. Dash was wanted for murder and 2nd degree murder related to a gang fight on Dec. 2 in New York.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Department reported that a weapon was found on Dash at the time of his arrest, but was unclear if it was the weapon used in the alleged fight.
“Our goal is to get these types of people off our streets,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a release. “We received word that the suspect was potentially employed at this location and might present himself at some point. Our investigators were there waiting for him to make an appearance. When he arrived, he was immediately taken into custody.”
