McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022 budget with one exception.
At the suggestion of City Administrator Preston Dorsey, the council removed the portion of the budget that would have awarded approximately $47,000 in raises to city employees by way of changes to pay grades and salaries.
The council was set to discuss the proposed changes during its retreat June 16-17 which was postponed due to an illness.
Dorsey asked the $36.1 million budget approval include the council’s intent to further discuss the adjustments when the board reschedules its retreat. The operating budget, which the city uses to run the city, is $19.3 million.
During the June 3 meeting, council members questioned how the previous Human Resources director determined what pay grades should be adjusted and by how much. Dorsey said no written documentation accompanied the director’s recommendations, only that she had spoken with her counterparts in surrounding cities.
The fiscal year 2022 budget was built using the same 3.806 millage rate as last year’s. However, due to an estimated 6.5% increase in the property tax digest, homeowners can expect to pay more in taxes. The final millage rate will be adopted in July.
The budget does not include a Cost of Living Adjustment for city employees; however, those eligible will receive a step increase and merit increase. Employees can receive up to a 4% increase based on their annual evaluation. Finance Director Mike Clark said the average is 3%.
Mayor Billy Copeland remarked, "it's a good thing" as long as the city can keep a balanced budget while providing services with a "few extra dollars in the bank."
New dates for the board’s retreat have not been announced.
To view the budget, visit www.mcdonoughga.org.
