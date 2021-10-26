McDONOUGH — A McDonough Middle School student died over the weekend after being stabbed to death by another student.
The McDonough Police Department is investigating the incident. It’s unclear what led to the stabbing.
Henry County school district officials said counselors have been made available for any student or staff member who may need to speak with someone.
“Our condolences go out to this student’s family and school community during this difficult time,” school officials said.
