McDONOUGH — Eight new vehicles are coming to the McDonough Police Department’s fleet.
The City Council approved the purchase request for new Chevy Tahoes Thursday during the council's regular meeting.
Police Chief Ken Noble explained he has six officers in the academy or preparing to attend and two officers without an assigned patrol car.
The department currently has 66 vehicles in its fleet with at least nine vehicles in need of near constant repair.
“Between January 2021 and February 2022, the department spent $23,357.98 on just these nine vehicles for auto maintenance,” Noble said. “The repair budget is normally around $50,000 per fiscal year. That means in the last year the Police Department spent almost half of that on these vehicles.”
Council member Vanessa Thomas questioned why vehicles with lower millage, for example 70,000, need to be replaced.
Noble explained that some of the cars on the repair list run, but already have a lot of wear and tear. He noted that departments can typically get about 100,000 miles on patrol cars, but that the car has been through a lot.
“You see on the list (of vehicles needing repair) provided we have so many issues before we get to 100,000 miles,” Noble said.
Mayor Sandra Vincent added the mileage of a patrol car is a lot different than regular highway and street mileage of an average citizen.
Vincent also mentioned “with pride” the city is researching the use of electric cars and vehicles with alternative fuel sources. She said the early conversations will help put the city out front of any potential future problems.
“I believe McDonough is positioning itself to be able to accommodate electric cars,” Vincent said. “The chief will continue to evaluate that possibility.”
The new Chevy Tahoes will be purchased using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 5 monies. The total cost is $426,917, which includes the base price of the vehicles ($53,364.25), emergency equipment ($85,182.40), in-car radios ($34,571), and vehicle decals ($3,160).
