McDONOUGH — A 13-year-old McDonough Middle School student is dead and a 15-year-old has been charged with his murder.
According to McDonough police, a group of teens ranging in ages 13-17 got into an argument over a cell phone. During the fight one of the suspects used a knife, described as an orange handled 4 inch double edge folding knife, resulting in the death of the 13-year-old.
The fight took place on Towne Park Drive in McDonough on Saturday, Oct. 23.
A 14-year-old was charged with affray and released to their parents. A 17-year-old is also a suspect in the incident and charges are pending, police said.
Police are not releasing the names of the suspects or victim.
Major Kyle Helgerson with the McDonough Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said the investigation is still “very fluid” and no further details will be released at this time.
Henry County school district officials have made counselors available to students and staff members should they need to speak with someone.
“Our condolences go out to this student’s family and school community during this difficult time,” school officials said.
