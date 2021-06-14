ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that warrants have been issued for the arrest of Christina Hutchins, 32, for one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery. Hutchins is wanted in connection with a Henry County case.
“Our Criminal Investigations Division discovered that the suspect initiated a damage claim for the amount of $485,” said Commissioner King. “Ms. Hutchins submitted receipts to Progressive Insurance for the repair of a personal computer and cell phone. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the repairs never took place and the invoices had been forged.”
Arrest warrants were issued for Hutchins on June 1.
