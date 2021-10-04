Men join Piedmont Henry in fight against breast cancer

STOCKBRIDGE — As part of its commitment to the fight against breast cancer, Piedmont Henry Hospital is enlisting the help of 10 men in the community to help spread awareness about breast cancer, the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.
The 13th annual Real Men in Pink campaign is designed to increase the number of women who take preventative action in the fight against the disease. The men will share information throughout their spheres of influence during the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, all while leading by example by asking the women in their lives to get screened for breast cancer.
“It is wonderful to see so many leaders of the community unite behind the purpose of spreading the word about breast cancer awareness,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “Not only will these men share the message of early detection with their friends and families, they will also be able to share the comprehensive cancer care resources that Piedmont Henry has to offer.”
The men taking part in the 2021 Real Men in Pink campaign are:
• Joseph Henning – Henry County Chamber of Commerce
• Troy Holub – Luxxotica
• Timothy J. McBride – Tabernacle of Praise Church International
• Acie McMillan – S&S Activewear
• Reginald Ponder – Xtreme Fun on Wheels
• Reginald B. Scandrett – Henry County Sheriff
• Ho Bong Sung – Zinus USA Inc.
• Eric Watson – Stockbridge High School
• Andrew J. Welch III – Smith, Welch, Webb & White
• Jeremy L. York – Georgia Power
Approximately 43,600 women in the United States will die from breast cancer this year, but the overall death rate has been decreasing steadily over the past decade because of better detection through screening and treatment options. The Real Men in Pink campaign is designed to increase the number of women who take preventative action in the fight against the disease.
“I was honored to be asked to be a part of this campaign,” Watson, from Stockbridge High, said. “I know how important it is to catch breast cancer early, and I am glad to be able to share that message of awareness.”
For more information on scheduling a mammogram, call 678-604-1058. To learn more about the many cancer services provided at Piedmont Henry, visit piedmont.org/powerinpink.
