Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&
Men join Piedmont Henry in fight against breast cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
100621_HDH_RealPaink.jpg

STOCKBRIDGE —  As part of its commitment to the fight against breast cancer, Piedmont Henry Hospital is enlisting the help of 10 men in the community to help spread awareness about breast cancer, the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.

The 13th annual Real Men in Pink campaign is designed to increase the number of women who take preventative action in the fight against the disease. The men will share information throughout their spheres of influence during the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, all while leading by example by asking the women in their lives to get screened for breast cancer.

“It is wonderful to see so many leaders of the community unite behind the purpose of spreading the word about breast cancer awareness,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “Not only will these men share the message of early detection with their friends and families, they will also be able to share the comprehensive cancer care resources that Piedmont Henry has to offer.”

The men taking part in the 2021 Real Men in Pink campaign are:

• Joseph Henning – Henry County Chamber of Commerce

• Troy Holub – Luxxotica

• Timothy J. McBride – Tabernacle of Praise Church International

• Acie McMillan – S&S Activewear

• Reginald Ponder – Xtreme Fun on Wheels

• Reginald B. Scandrett – Henry County Sheriff

• Ho Bong Sung – Zinus USA Inc.

• Eric Watson – Stockbridge High School

• Andrew J. Welch III – Smith, Welch, Webb & White

• Jeremy L. York – Georgia Power

Approximately 43,600 women in the United States will die from breast cancer this year, but the overall death rate has been decreasing steadily over the past decade because of better detection through screening and treatment options. The Real Men in Pink campaign is designed to increase the number of women who take preventative action in the fight against the disease.

“I was honored to be asked to be a part of this campaign,” Watson, from Stockbridge High, said. “I know how important it is to catch breast cancer early, and I am glad to be able to share that message of awareness.”

For more information on scheduling a mammogram, call 678-604-1058. To learn more about the many cancer services provided at Piedmont Henry, visit piedmont.org/powerinpink.

