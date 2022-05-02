Work on your physical fitness and help out a good cause this weekend as part of the Henry County Council on Aging Miles for Meals event.
The event is set for May 7, beginning at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park Trails. There will be trail routes to fit all fitness levels.
Registration is $25 and includes lunch and a T-shirt.
A DJ will be on site to keep the energy levels high, as well as door prizes and more.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the services, programs and meals for the seniors of Henry County.
For more information, call Sade at 770-288-6975.
