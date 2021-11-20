McDONOUGH — Moore Bass Consulting Inc., a civil engineering firm with offices in McDonough and Tallahassee, Fla., recently celebrated its 30th anniversary with an event in Henry County.
Moore Bass, which provides design, land surveying, land use planning and land development consulting services, was founded in 1991. The company’s office in McDonough was established in 1996 when the demand for land development projects and civil consulting grew.
The firm employs more than 65 professionals and provides comprehensive services including drone and aerial mapping.
In the firm’s 30-year history, Moore Bass has designed and successfully implemented projects for both private and public clients throughout McDonough, Henny County and surrounding areas, such as:
Public Projects
♦ Henry County Emergency Operations Center
♦ Henry County Transit Center
♦ City of McDonough Municipal Courthouse
♦ South Crescent Technical College
Private Projects
♦ Reserve at Calcutta
♦ Eagles Brooke Country Club and Subdivision
♦ Durham Lakes
