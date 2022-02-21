McDONOUGH — Newly appointed District 3 Commissioner Derrell "Dee" Anglyn was sworn in Friday by Probate Judge Kelly Powell.
Anglyn was selected to fill the Board of Commissioners seat left vacant by Greg Cannon following his resignation on Feb. 1.
The selection was made by Board Chair Carlotta Harrell on Feb. 15 from a list of names supplied by the county’s Republican Party.
By law, the board is required to vote on an interim commissioner to fill a vacant seat within 14 days. If the board fails to do so, as they did on Feb. 15, the board chair must choose from the list of nominees.
Anglyn said he is honored to serve as District 3 representative as well as the residents of Henry County.
During the Feb. 15 meeting, Anglyn said his family has been in the community for a number of years, adding his commitment is to the community as the community has been committed to his family.
Anglyn will serve through Dec. 31, 2022.
