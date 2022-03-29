McDONOUGH — Legislation that would create attendance requirements for members of the Henry County Board of Commissioners has passed the Senate and is now headed to the House.
Senate Bill 639, authored by Senators Brian Strickland and Emmanuel Jones, states that any board member who misses one-third of meetings in a three-month period without being excused will lose their commission seat. Meetings are held twice monthly.
Jones said the bill is in response to three commissioners opting not to attend two meetings in November 2021.
Commissioners Bruce Holmes, Dee Clemmons and Vivian Thomas did not attend the Nov. 3 and Nov. 30 meetings. The BOC was unable to move forward with the county’s business due to a lack of quorum. At least four commissioners must be present to have a quorum.
“It’s important that commissioners not cripple the function of the county government,” Jones said. “If you do, there’s going to be consequences. They should not be allowed to serve.”
Jones said the county’s charter did not specify BOC attendance requirements, noting SB 639 corrects the oversight.
Specifically, the legislation allows for the chief judge of the Superior Court of Henry County to declare a temporary vacancy if two meetings are missed.
However, before doing so, the judge must hold an evidentiary hearing “as to the facts surrounding the alleged vacancy, and the board member shall have notice of such hearing and the opportunity to present his or her own evidence,” the bill states.
If the judge determines a vacancy has occurred, the board must appoint a commissioner to the seat from a list created by the official’s political party within 14 days of vacancy.
If the board fails to agree on a new appointee, the board chair then must name the replacement from the list.
The rule also applies to commissioners too ill to attend or to those who are suspended.
Excused absences include a personal accident, emergency, illness or injury or to that of a family member.
A BOC member unable to attend must alert the county clerk via written, electronic or telephone notice prior to the start of a meeting.
The legislation was introduced March 25 and passed the Senate March 29. It is now bound for the House, where Jones said he does not anticipate any problems passing. He said the bill is about “maintaining good governance in Henry County. We don’t want anyone to believe they can play games,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.