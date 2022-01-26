McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Education unanimously voted to build the district’s first STEM high school in Stockbridge during the board’s meeting earlier this month.
The new $45.5 million school will be built at 109 South Lee St., the location of the former Patrick Henry High School. It will be paid for using Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6 funds.
District officials said the current building will be demolished to “make way for the state-of-the-art high school which will be open to students from across the county who have interest in pursuing a greater focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”
Board Chair Holly Cobb said she’s excited to take the next step in bringing a STEM high school to Henry County.
“Our community supported this endeavor through the development of our community-inspired strategic plan and our E- SPLOST 6 referendum, and we could not be more thrilled to be able to elevate our offerings for an exceptional education here in Henry County,” Cobb said.
School officials said the location was chosen due to nearby STEM industry leaders including Piedmont Henry Hospital.
“The construction of this new high school will be an important step in the right direction for the future success of students and community as a whole,” said Board Vice Chair Annette Edwards. “We want our students to have every opportunity and advantage to compete in the rapidly growing STEM career fields, and this school, its course work, and the many partnerships lined up to support the school will give them the edge they need.”
The next steps for the new STEM school’s development include research and site visits to similar schools to gain ideas for development of the overall design of the project.
Construction is tentatively slated for late 2023 with the school opening to students for the 2025-26 school year.
“To be able to provide this school in direct response to a community-voiced desire truly speaks to Henry County Schools’ commitment to serving the community,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.