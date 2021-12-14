McDONOUGH — Vaccinated Henry County employees will not be getting the $1,000 one-time incentive pay as requested by county officials.
Three motions proposed by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday during special called meeting failed to pass in a 3-3 vote each time.
The original resolution proposed giving all vaccinated employees, roughly 50% of the 1,632, the money as a thank you for getting vaccinated without mandating the shot.
Commissioner Dee Clemmons opposed, stating she wanted to give all county employees the bonus regardless of vaccine status or to those who get the shot in the next 30-60 days.
She put the request in a form of a motion, but it, too, failed in a 3-3 vote.
Board Chair Carlotta Harrell said the $1,000 was about giving an incentive for having already been vaccinated.
Commissioner Johnny Wilson said he wanted the county to consider giving funds to employees who did not get the vaccine because of health or religious reasons.
Commissioner Vivian Thomas made the third motion, suggesting giving the pay to any vaccinated employee or to those who worked through the pandemic. The motion also failed 3-3.
