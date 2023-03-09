LOCUST GROVE — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary officials are denying numerous accusations of mistreatment and death of animals at the facility.
Moreover, officials said claims of animals being sold or unnecessarily euthanized are also false.
“Every day, we work with staff, veterinarians, and other animal experts to provide treatment, care, and safety for our exotic and domestic animals,” officials said in a March 4 statement. “We are making sure that all of our animals are provided with compassionate care, medical treatment, nutrition, and custom habitats to meet each animal’s specific needs.”
Officials said their goal is to create an environment in which animals can thrive.
As part of meeting that goal, sanctuary authorities said they will be rehoming some of the non-exotic animals including goats, sheep, pigs, horses, donkeys and other designated hoof-stock. Officials said the decision is best for the animals and was made while in consultation with animal experts.
“The decision is based on issues of safety and medical care that were not previously known to our current leadership,” officials said in the statement.
The rehoming, they stated, does not represent a departure from the sanctuary’s mission and was done in partnership with experts from across the state.
“It is a step we are taking at the direction of medical experts to make sure that we can carry out our mission with success for many years to come. It does not impact our exotic animals such as lions, tigers, bears, monkeys, certain hoof stock, and our exotic birds. These beloved Noah’s Ark animals are not going away.”
In response to the deaths of some animals, Noah’s Ark said two elderly horses were diagnosed with advanced stage eye cancer, which had spread and caused blindness. After examination by medical experts and equine vets, euthanasia was recommended due to the animals' painful condition and suffering.
“Euthanasia was performed by an equine veterinarian with the utmost respect and care for the animals,” officials said.
Additionally, two birds were euthanized due to cancer in one and the loss of a leg with another.
“On serious matters like these, we always rely on the expert opinions of our veterinary partners, and we make humane decisions based on their informed recommendations,” officials said. “We do not want our animals to suffer needlessly, and we mourn them when they are gone.”
Sanctuary authorities said since last year’s avian flu outbreak, they have upgraded staff, overhauled and strengthened policies and focused on long-term success.
The new team, they said, has been assessing conditions across the sanctuary, particularly in locations not previously open to the public.
“We have determined that many aspects of the sanctuary required immediate improvements,” officials said. “These assessments have been made in dialogue with our partners from state and federal regulatory teams who care, as we do, for the health and well-being of our animals.
Officials said they are now making the long-needed improvements.
The sanctuary has been closed for several months due to the avian flu quarantine. The quarantine has since been lifted. A message on the sanctuary’s website states it will be closed until late spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.