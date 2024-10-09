Ola High Student Named To State Student Advisory Council

ATLANTA — State School Superintendent Richard Woods recently selected 74 students for his 2024-25 Student Advisory Council — including Ola High junior Anthony Coral.

Coral will be one of the representatives from the Griffin Regional Education Service Agency and was one of 1,550 applicants statewide.

