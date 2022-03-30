STOCKBRIDGE — A Pate’s Creek Elementary School student was recently recognized for winning first place in the SIFMA Foundation’s National InvestWrite Competition.
Elijah Hill, 10, beat out thousands of students across the country to capture the win.
“We congratulate Elijah and his teacher on this remarkable achievement,” said Melanie Mortimer, president of the SIFMA Foundation. “They are a powerful example of the impact our financial education programs can have in classrooms nationwide. We are preparing youth of all backgrounds to navigate the capital markets and financial decision-making, equipping them for lifelong success.”
The competition required students to write an essay on savings, investing and long-term financial planning. It’s part of the financial education program, The Stock Market Game, in which students invest and manage a hypothetical $100,000 online portfolio of stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and cash over 14-weeks.
Hill and his teacher, Talisa Johnson, were honored by the foundation during an assembly at the school.
“We honor and congratulate our InvestWrite winning student and teacher,” said Mike Raymer, executive director of the Georgia Council on Economic Education, “By making economics fun, interesting and relevant through The Stock Market Game and InvestWrite, we can help Georgia students obtain a sound foundation in economic principles, an understanding of our economy and how it works, and a strong appreciation for the American free enterprise system.”
