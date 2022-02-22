STOCKBRIDGE – Darion Showell, DO, MT saw the impact an oncologist could have on a patient and their family when he saw the care that his sister received.
She had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma at the age of 12 and received care at DuPont Children’s Hospital in Delaware. Showell and his family would travel up to visit each weekend, staying in the Ronald McDonald House, and during each visit doctors, seeing the young man’s interest in learning, would teach him something new.
“For a long time, I wanted to be a pediatric oncologist, but I transitioned to wanting to be an oncologist for adults when I saw what was missing from my sister’s care when she was older,” Showell said. “I felt like there was a lack of communication between doctors and patients and their families when the patient was an adult, and I wanted to change that.”
Showell, earned his medical degree from Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Greenville Health System. He then completed his fellowship in Oncology and Hematology at the Medical University of South Carolina. Hematology had been a passion of his since working as a traveling laboratory scientist prior to medical school. After completing his fellowship, Showell became a traveling hematologist and oncologist for four different clinics in Wisconsin. He joined Piedmont Henry’s team in early 2022.
“This is an exciting time as I get to know the staff and patients at Piedmont Henry and also get some opportunities to introduce myself to the community,” said Showell. “I am big on developing relationships with patients and their caregivers and families.”
Showell’s sister, one of eight siblings, passed away at the age of 22. Her illness, and the care she received, had a tremendous impact on the type of doctor and man that he is. Showell enjoys spending time with his tight-knit family (he has 28 nieces and nephews) and traveling. He loves to laugh, but he takes his duty and responsibilities as an oncologist seriously.
‘I always want to make sure that my patients and their caregivers are well-informed, so that they can be actively engaged in the healing process,” Showell said. “I believe in building long-term relationships with my patients and letting them know that I am always there to support them.”
To learn more about Showell and the oncology services available at Piedmont Henry, visit piedmont.org/cancer.
