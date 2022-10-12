McDONOUGH — Pinecrest Baptist Church recently celebrated its 60th anniversary with a special celebration featuring the Whisnants.
Nearly 800 people attended the event, which featured a special lunch, the unveiling of the Heritage Hall, gifts of commemorative books, commemorative Coke bottles and more.
The Whisnants performed several songs throughout the service where many members were recognized for their time at Pinecrest and a brief history of the past 60 years was shared.
Pinecrest, located at 175 Foster Drive, was founded 60 years ago in the garage of a house off Lake Harbin Road in Morrow, where 19 people gathered. Though the formation was not documented, it is believed the church name came from the location of the garage, which was on the corner of Pinecrest Drive.
The church was formally constituted in September 1962 with 30 charter members. Under the leadership of its first pastor, Charles Wentworth, the church quickly outgrew its initial location and moved to a building on Lake Harbin Road that had previously been used as a dance hall.
The Rev. Thad Persons succeeded Wentworth in 1963, and he led the church to purchase property on Maddox Road in Morrow. The congregation continued to grow, and the church began to make plans to construct a sanctuary. In 1965, at the cost of just over $15,000, a small building was erected on the property.
Over the years the church welcomed new pastors, made additions and improvements to the church facilities and continued to grow in numbers.
The church began construction on its present sanctuary in October 2018, and held the first service there in December 2019.
Today, under Pastor John Anderson, Pinecrest continues to flourish and add new members regularly. With growth comes the need for more space, so, as Anderson says, “We are always knocking a wall down somewhere.” This includes renovations to adult classrooms, nurseries, and the children’s ministry wing.
In 2020 the Cross Culture Coffee House was opened in the lobby of the church in partnership with CORE Missions with 100% of the proceeds going to worldwide missions. Anderson, along with his wife Sara, began the Joy Today ministry in 2021 with a ladies conference held at Pinecrest that same year and a conference held in North Carolina the following year, in 2022.