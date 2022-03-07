McDONOUGH — Mike Clark just retired from the city of McDonough’s finance director on Feb 28.
And just days later, he’s back on the job — sort of.
The city has signed a memorandum of understanding with Clark to employ him as a consultant to complete outstanding financial projects he had been working on. The projects include completing the city’s Capital Improvements Element documents, property tax reconciliation, SPLOST and LOST budget amendments and closing out the city’s audit.
Clark will earn $55 per hour and work not more than 30 hours per week. According to the McDonough City Council’s March 3 meeting agenda, the salary is “comparable to the current salary plus fringe.”
He will stay on until the projects are finished or a new finance director is hired.
Finance Department accountant Deborah Upshaw has stepped in to serve as interim director for now. However, Mayor Sandra Vincent explained that Upshaw’s primary job the last few years has been the development of the following fiscal year budgets.
“It’s not possible for her to do all of these financial obligations in addition to making sure we meet the deadline of a balanced budget by June 1,” Vincent said.
The measure passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.