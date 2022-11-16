McDONOUGH — Early voting for the Dec. 6 runoff election will begin on Nov. 28 in Henry County.
The Board of Elections approved the schedule during a special called meeting this week. Six locations will be open with extended times to allow for as much voting time as possible.
Director Ameika Pitts said the schedule will allow election staff to be prepared and in place “so early voting can be successful.”
The following locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2:
• Elections & Voter Registration Main Office, 40 Atlanta St. in McDonough
• Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge
• Fortson Hampton Library, 61 McDonough St. in Hampton
• Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Jr. Blvd. in Locust Grove
• JP Moseley park, 1041 Millers Mill Road in Stockbridge
• Fairview Recreation Center, 35 Austin Road in Stockbridge
Board Chair Omega Finney said she appreciated Pitts and her staff for recommending the early voting timetable.
“Early voting is important, and it’s important to offer anything and everything we can for our voters in Henry County,” she said.
Residents will choose between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate as neither candidate won the majority vote during the Nov. 8 General Election.